Cadillac ended production of the CT6 for the US market in early 2020 but the luxobarge remained on sale in China. Large sedans equipped with combustion engines are still relevant in the world's second-most populous country, so much so it's getting a sequel. Meet the 2024 CT6, now with a fresh look inside and out. Without going into specifics, Cadillac says it rides on an "improved rear-wheel-drive platform" with an ideal 50:50 weight distribution.

The exterior takes after the stunning Escala concept from the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. While it can't match the presence and pizzazz of the showcar, it is a handsome car in a sea of crossovers and SUVs, such as the new Cadillac GT4 also reserved for China. Proportions have not been significantly modified as the second-gen model is 5223 millimeters (205.6 inches) long, 1890 mm (74.4 in) wide, and 1473 mm (58 in) tall.

The fullsize premium sedan is touted as having a segment-leading wheelbase of 3109 mm (122.4 in), which perfectly matches that of its predecessor. That tells us the 2024 CT6 isn't an all-new product but rather an evolution of first-generation model by utilizing an updated Omega platform. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine linked to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Since it's sitting at the top of the food chain in China, the 2024 Cadillac CT6 is brimming with technology. Aside from the already familiar 33-inch screen, it also gets Super Cruise, Magnetic Ride Control (4.0), and a digital rearview mirror. On the flip side, it can only be had with a small four-cylinder engine, a far cry from the mighty Blackwing of the US-spec CT6-V in which the twin-turbo V8 made 550 horsepower. This 2.0-liter has less than half, at just 233 hp.

Cadillac is charging RMB 359,700 ($50,800) for the base CT6 and RMB 469,700 ($66,300) for the flagship trim. For your money's worth, you can get the large sedan with a Renaissance Red interior as an alternative to Jet Black and Whisper Beige. The posh cabin has 26-color ambient lighting, AKG speakers, knurling textured and warm metallic accents, along with open pore dark ash wood.

The new CT6 goes on sale later this year in China together with the aformentioned GT4 and the revised XT4.