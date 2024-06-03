The scandal at Toyota/Daihatsu regarding irregularities found in crash tests is far from over. After several models didn't comply with government standards but were delivered to customers in the tens of thousands anyway, seven other models have now been identified. The investigation is still ongoing but, in the meantime, the Yaris Cross, Corolla Axio, and Corolla Fielder are no longer being shipped to clients in Japan.

On short notice, Toyota held a press conference today to explain what went wrong. Chairman Akio Toyoda says Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism was informed on May 31 about how the automaker used testing methods that were different from the standards imposed. Inadequate data in pedestrian and occupant protection tests was discovered for those three cars, plus errors in crash tests and other test methods for four models that have since been discontinued: the previous-gen Crown sedan, the Isis and old Sienta minivans, and fourth-gen Lexus RX luxury crossover.

Toyota Corolla Axio

During the press conference, Shinji Miyamoto, Customer First Promotion Group, Chief Officer went into greater detail about the wrongdoings. Toyota used airbag timer ignition development test data for certification applications for the Crown and Isis. The timer ignition method was used to create more severe collision conditions compared to those mentioned in the certification test.

For the Corolla, the company once again used development test data under more severe test conditions to evaluate the damage to a pedestrian's head in a collision. The impact angle of 50 degrees stipulated by the law was actually done at 65 degrees instead. It's worth noting the Axio sedan and Fielder wagon are based on the previous-generation Corolla and remain available in Japan as fleet vehicles.

The third case highlighted by Miyamoto involved the Corolla, Sienta, and Crown about a test to evaluate the damage to a pedestrian's head and legs in a collision. Toyota used the wrong data by submitting the unilateral point data for both sides instead of doing separate left and right measurements.

Toyota Corolla Fielder

While performing rear-end collision testing on the Crown and Sienta, Toyota used a moving barrier that was heavier than the regulation standard (4,000 pounds instead of 2,425 pounds). Consequently, to receive certification, the company submitted development test data under more severe test conditions than the requirements.

In the case of the Yaris Cross, a regulation change was ignored by Toyota. A test was conducted to evaluate the damage caused to the rear bench by the luggage located in the trunk when the vehicle was involved in an accident. A new requirement for luggage blocks subsequently became mandatory but the test wasn't repeated as the old test data was used in the certification application.

The sixth and final case involved the Lexus RX and a check engine power test during which the targeted output was not reached. The test should've been stopped and then the company should've investigated what went wrong so that it could make the necessary changes. However, Toyota admits that "the engine control system was adjusted to achieve the targeted power." The test was then redone to obtain certification.

Toyota assures owners of affected cars "that there are no performance issues that contravene laws and regulations. Therefore, there is no need to stop using the affected vehicles." However, shipments of the Corolla Axio, Corolla Fielder, and Yaris Cross to customers have been temporarily stopped.