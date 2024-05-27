Regardless of how many universes there may be, there isn't one in which the Lamborghini Revuelto and Tesla Model S Plaid are rivals. The former is a V-12 supercar that came out last year. The latter is a more potent version of an electric sedan that has been around since 2012. Despite obvious differences, the two are not that far apart in terms of straight-line acceleration.

Carwow lined them up for a series of drag races followed by rolling races and a brake test. While the Lambo was completely stock, the Plaid had some aftermarket upgrades to mirror the Track Package offered by Tesla. The high-performance EV received beefier brakes, a lowered sports suspension, and extra underbody panels to make it more slippery to help with top speed.

Although the range-topping Model S was overall the quicker car, something else caught our attention. Both vehicles suffered software problems, most of which were solved the old-fashioned way by turning them off and on again. This is the exact reason why many people prefer old cars–fewer things that could break and leave you stranded on the side of the road.

Of course, maybe there’s something wrong with these two cars, so it wouldn't be entirely fair to extrapolate. However, the more complex a modern vehicle is, the more likely it has gremlins, be they software or hardware. Don't get me wrong–technology is great, just as long as it works as advertised and the instrument cluster doesn't light up as a Christmas tree.

As for performance, it's still fascinating how the Model S can play in the big leagues despite being a 12-year-old car. With a starting price of about $88,000, the Plaid is nearly seven times cheaper than the Revuelto. It doesn't have the prestige of a car carrying the raging bull but it's a proper weapon in a drag race.

However, the Plaid recently met its match since the Lucid Air Sapphire is the new king of the hill among four-door EVs. It better be, considering it costs nearly $250,000. The Taycan Turbo GT and the upcoming hotter Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance want some of that action as well.