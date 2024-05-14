The Mustang brand grew in 2021 when Ford launched the Mach-E. The iconic nameplate now included a four-door, all-electric crossover with Pony Car design influences. Ford embraced the Mach-E’s versatility last year by introducing the Rally, an off-road-oriented variant. Ford announced Tuesday it went as far as to build a full-on rallycross course to develop the trim.

The Dearborn-based automaker did its homework before moving any soil at its Michigan proving grounds, interviewing rallycross drivers and visiting various tracks before plotting out the course. Ford engineers then used computers to evaluate the layout, expected speeds, timing, and other data to guarantee the automaker had a true rallycross course in its backyard.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Testing

12 Photos

The in-house developed track allowed Ford to put the Mach-E Rally through a 500-combined-mile torture test. The Blue Oval designed the course to simulate the equivalent of rallycross racing every month for a decade.

The rigorous testing gave buyers a Mach-E with a 0.78-inch increase in ground clearance and the new RallySport drive mode. The software, intended for off-road use, allows for bigger slides. It also gives the Rally a linear throttle response and more aggressive damping to handle the rough terrain.

Ford didn’t douse the EV’s performance chops in its rally conversion. The dual-motor Mustang crossover makes 480 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, propelling the crossover to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds. It has an EPA-estimated range of 265 miles and starts at $61,890, including a $1,895 destination charge.