For those in the know, there is little cooler than an Alpina. The German company takes a unique approach to modifying BMWs. Instead of going for out-and-out performance, Alpina ups a BMW's grand-touring credentials. They're faster than standard BMW models, but not as hardcore as M cars. This E36 3 Series-based 1996 Alpina B3 3.2 Touring is a perfect example.

The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer, and one assumes it won't be cheap. But finding another will be next to impossible. Alpina apparently built 89 examples of the B3 3.2 Touring, and this one is made even better with a six-speed manual swap. Originally exported to Japan, this B3 was relocated to the Netherlands in 2017 and imported to the U.S. in 2020. In addition to the manual swap, the seller added a limited-slip differential and did a bunch of servicing, including rebuilding the finicky VANOS variable valve timing and lift system.

Alpina launched the B3 3.2 in 1996, and the centerpiece was its engine. The company punched out the 328i's 2.8-liter inline-six to 3.2 liters and added new pistons and an exhaust system. Output accordingly rose from 193 to 265 horsepower. Not as much as a Euro-spec M3 made at the time, but again, the B3 wasn't trying to be an M3.

There are also Alpina-specific Eibach springs and Bilstein dampers, and outside, you can clearly see the typical, subtle Alpina bodykit. It's finished in Alpina's signature metallic blue, and features oh-so-cool gold pinstriping. The 17-inch multispoke wheels complete the look.

Inside, the seats and steering wheel are trimmed with Alpina's blue-and-green colors, and there are even Alpina floor mats. I realize that's something only a huge nerd would get excited about, but hey, I am that huge nerd.

This car has a little over 100,000 miles on the clock, and while it's not concours-perfect, I think that makes it better. An Alpina is meant for covering long distances as high speeds and looking fly as hell doing so. Whoever buys this one will have my infinite respect.