Jeep confirmed on Friday it will introduce the Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid sometime next year. It’ll join the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe in Jeep’s lineup as EV sales show signs of slowing down. Brand CEO Antonio Filosa didn’t reveal anything more than the model’s vague arrival date in his LinkedIn post, but the pickup will likely share its PHEV powertrain with the Wrangler.

The SUV has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a starter generator, and an electric motor in the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The total system output is 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Gladiator

118 Photos

The 4xe arrives following Jeep's decision to phase out the EcoDiesel engine option for the Gladiator. The new PHEV will join the 3.6-liter, V-6-powered version that makes 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, making the hybrid the most potent choice.

Jeep wouldn’t confirm the Gladiator 4xe’s exact arrival date, instead passing along a past statement that said the brand would electrify its entire lineup by 2025. We’ll have to wait for more specific details.

We also don’t know the truck’s price. The 2024 Wrangler 4xe starts at $52,554 (the price includes the $1,895 destination charge), nearly $20,000 more than the entry-level, gas-powered version. A similar premium over the base Gladiator would put the pickup’s hybrid price at just under $60,000.

Would you buy a hybridized Jeep Gladiator? Let us know in the comments below.