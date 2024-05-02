It’s the beginning of the end for the Hemi-powered Dodge Durango. The first in a series of Last Call models is now available, and the automaker has rebooted its Horsepower Locator to help customers find their perfect 2024 Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi.

Dodge introduced the limited-production SUV earlier this year. It is only building 1,000 of them, 250 in each of the available non-colors—black, two shades of gray, or white. Each Durango comes with yellow Brembo brakes, unique graphics with yellow accents, black exhaust tips, black badges, and 20-inch Satin Black wheels. Yellow accents and carbon-fiber trim adorn the cabin.

Dodge’s Horsepower Locator currently lists 424 AlcHemi SUVs for sale across the country as of May 1, which has a $91,390 starting price (the price includes the $1,595 destination charge). The automaker will update the list every week.

Under the AlcHemi’s hood is the 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine that makes 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission feeds power to all four wheels.

The AlcHemi signals the end for the 475-hp Durango SRT 392. It ends production in July at the close of the 2024 model year, but the Last Call trims will last into 2025. Dodge will release details later this year on the Durango R/T and SRT Hellcat Last Call trims, which Dodge will finish building by December 31, 2024. And that’ll be it for the Durango’s V-8 Hemi.