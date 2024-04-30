The Lamborghini Urus is not your typical off-roader, but its taller ride height and four-door layout makes it a good (but pricy) candidate to convert into an overland vehicle. That's what one person from Colorado did, and the SUV is surprisingly functional as a home on wheels.

It only sleeps one, and not everything about the Urus is great for living in. The frameless windows can't hold a bug net, and Connor found the non-adjustable headrests to be a strange omission from the seats's otherwise robust configurability controls. The weak reverse lights also make it difficult to back up at night, but that's where the accessories and gear can help.

The Urus has a removable roof rack from Front Runner that can hold cases, a spare tire, and auxiliary lights, and it serves as the mount for Starlink and the awning. Twenty-two-inch Klassik B OffRoad wheels and off-road tires increase the Urus's agility.

Inside, the bed can fold away, allowing the use of the seats behind the driver. Connor can fit three or four people inside, and the modularity enables him to quickly clear everything out of the Urus as needed for maximum capacity.

The least exciting thing about the Lamborghini is its 641-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine, which has had only one major issue in Connor's 20,000-mile, year-long journey across 16 countries. An o-ring failed on an air vacuum hose, resulting in the Urus needing to be towed.

It also hasn't escaped the trip without some dings. Conor damaged the front splitter—a $1,400 replacement—in Romania, and a button for an interior light no longer works, but that’s not bad for being an off-road luxury SUV.

The missing rear bumper is intentional. Connor has plans to replace both bumpers to improve the SUV's off-road capability, which will include installing a new exhaust system for better clearance and skid plates. He also plans to move the stove outside the vehicle and hopes to rejigger the setup to allow for a rooftop tent.

A new Lamborghini Urus costs as much as a house in many parts of the country. It's nice to know it can function as one, too, but a bathroom isn't included.