With BMW offering such a vast lineup, there's always a new model around the corner. After introducing the updated 4 Series Coupe and Convertible in late January, the i4 will break cover next week. The electric 4er is going to celebrate its world premiere in Beijing at Auto China alongside the Mini Aceman.

BMW only mentions the i4, without the 4 Series Gran Coupe upon which the EV is based. It's unclear whether the model with combustion engines will be there as well. Spy shots of the zero-emission model have revealed redesigned headlights with boomerang-shaped elements inherited from the recently updated two-door 4 Series models. The front bumper will also adopt a fresh, albeit busy look.

2025 BMW i4 facelift spy photos

It's too soon to say whether the 2025 BMW i4 is getting those cool laser taillights we saw on the 4 Series Coupe/Convertible. The M4 CSL had them first a couple of years ago, and so did the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL. They're now trickling down to the lesser 4 Series/M4 models.

Inside, the flat-bottomed steering wheel we saw on the ICE-powered, two-door models could come to the i4 as well. In addition, BMW is likely to transition the EV to its latest infotainment system, the iDrive 8.5. We're also expecting slightly revised central air vents surrounded by contour ambient lighting–as seen on the 2025 4 Series Coupe/Convertible.

Joining the i4 in China will be the Aceman, Mini's first electric-only model. Positioned below the Countryman, the new subcompact crossover is going to be built locally by Spotlight Automotive. It’s a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. The electric three-door hatch is also made there at a new factory in Zhangjiagang, China. The two EVs will also be assembled at home in Oxford, UK from 2026.

Auto China 2024 starts April 25 with the first press day. However, the BMW Group Night event is scheduled a day before, on April 24.