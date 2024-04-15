Ram dropped the Hemi V-8 with the facelifted 2025 1500 pickup. That means the mighty, supercharged TRX had to die. The brand confirmed that the TRX would be replaced by a new six-cylinder model called RHO (Ram High Output), and it appears we just got our first look in this teaser video released by the brand on Monday.

The video shows a Ram 2500 Rebel towing another pickup draped in a desert camouflage. A voice says "I hear a storm coming," and then text on the screen says "You won't want to miss this delivery." It ends with the date April 25 displayed below the Ram logo.

So whatever it is, we'll see it in 10 day's time. There's good reason to believe that this is the RHO, given that this whole video has a desert theme, and the RHO is intended to be the answer to Ford's V-6 F-150 Raptor, Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, and Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. All designed for high-speed, desert off-roading.

We know that the RHO will join the Ram 1500 lineup in the third-quarter of this year for the 2025 model year, so an April debut makes sense. We also know that the RHO will use a 540-horsepower version of Ram's new "Hurricane" twin-turbo inline-six.

Other than the new name and engine, the RHO should be similar to the TRX. That truck featured 35-inch tires, wider tracks, beefed up suspension, and other desert-minded upgrades. Without the supercharged V-8, we expect the RHO to be cheaper than the old TRX, which pushed right up against the $100,000 mark before options. The RHO should be closer to $80,000.

In any event, expect a lot more teasers between now and the 25th.