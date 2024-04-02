Kia introduced the second-generation K900 at the 2018 New York Auto Show but the full-size sedan lived a short life in the United States where it was discontinued just three years later. The company's flagship is still on sale in other markets though, including at home in South Korea where it's known as the K9.

After getting a major facelift in 2021, the stately saloon is receiving yet another nip and tuck. But this time around, the changes aren't as significant. Kia is only tweaking the front grille with horizontal slats replacing the old V-shaped elements. The 2025 K9 also gets newly designed 19-inch wheels and a fresh Pebble Gray body color. Inside, the posh cabin can now be had with new themes such as Martian Brown or Misty Gray.

"After Blow" technology is added and its role is to dry condensation that forms while using the air conditioning to prevent unpleasant odors. After the engine has been off for approximately half an hour, After Blow is automatically activated for 10 minutes to dry the ventilation ducts to avoid mold growth. A battery sensor ensures the system isn't turned on when the car's battery is running low. In addition, the function remains disabled when the outside temperature is low and also when the AC system has not been used in a long time.

Other changes brought by the 2025 Kia K9 include a massaging front passenger seat, USB-C ports front and rear, and even a fire extinguisher. There's now more standard equipment than before while higher-end trim levels also come with some goodies that were previously offered as optional features.

Kia will continue to sell its range-topping model with rear- and all-wheel drive along with a turbocharged 3.3-liter and naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V-6 engines. The big 5.0-liter V-8 NA mill was axed several years ago. Prices start at the equivalent of $43,800 and reach $64,200.