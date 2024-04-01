It’s perfectly understandable to be skeptical about everything published online on April 1. However, this video sure looks terrifyingly real. Footage recorded in Kuwait at the Abu Al Hasaniya beach shows a stunt gone horribly wrong. A Toyota FJ Cruiser driver was ejected from his seat after trying but failing to pull a stunt.

We can safely assume that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been thrown out of the SUV while the FJ Cruiser was rolling over. We can see the driver walking on his own two feet following the crazy crash, so he was lucky enough to survive. He appears to be limping, but a broken ankle is a small price to pay for such reckless behavior.

What was he trying to accomplish anyway? Perhaps he wanted to show off his "skills" in front of his friends. Otherwise, there wouldn't be a camera pointing directly at the FJ Cruiser, unless a stranger noticed the Toyota SUV getting dangerously close to the water. At one point in the video, the driver opens the door for whatever reason, before closing it to perform what could've been a fatal stunt.

If you still have doubts about the authenticity of this video – it’s April Fools' Day after all – there are images of the aftermath. The vehicle was eventually swept into the sea before the fire department recovered it. That poor Toyota FJ Cruiser has certainly seen better days. Local reports claim authorities in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate have seized the wrecked SUV.

Hopefully, the driver has learned his lesson since the odds are he won't be this lucky next time. Swerving a vehicle so enthusiastically where there's sand and water is not the best idea, even if you drive a true off-roader. Not wearing a seatbelt while trying to pull off such a dangerous stunt is mind-boggling, to say the least.