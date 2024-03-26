As the sole European member of the Motor1 US family, I do my best to keep readers in the loop about what's happening on the world's second-smallest continent. I've stumbled upon a fascinating yet sad video of an abandoned dealership hosting an unusually large number of cars rotting away. Located somewhere in France, this used to be a Peugeot showroom before closing shop many years ago.

The incursion begins with a Peugeot 505 GTi sitting next to a newer 405 SR, a pair of mold-infested sedans that probably haven't been moved in a long time. The man behind The Bearded Explorer channel on YouTube eventually managed to get inside the building where there was a lot to see, and not just Peugeots from many moons ago. We can spot a first-generation Ford Focus wagon, a facelifted first-gen Nissan Micra hatchback, a Fiat Palio Weekend wagon, and even a green Mazda Premacy minivan.

Most cars have the lion badge used by the French marque, and while the bulk of the decaying vehicles are from the 1990s, there are a couple of much older cars. Deep inside the building is a black Peugeot 203 from the 1950s, and there's a smaller car behind it that appears to be from the 1920s or 1930s. If we were to choose one car from the abandoned lot, we'd probably go for that white 605 SRi with its rear spoiler.

Beyond the Euro cars rotting away, there are a bunch of parts and service manuals that might come in handy since these old models are still on the road in 2024. Some of the tools inside the workshop are still there, as are plenty of wheels, tires, and leftover engine oil. In addition, there's a Mercedes recovery truck outside the building, and there was apparently another one not that long ago. There were even more cars before this video was shot.

It would be interesting to know the story behind this neglected dealership and repair shop. It looks as though it hasn't been operational in many years. The abandoned cars and parts add to the mystery, and we're equally fascinated by that Talbot sign considering the brand died back in 1995. While the cars filmed are not necessarily all that special, seeing them left for dead is sad.