SEAT had its annual press conference today, and while that might not seem relevant for the United States, it actually is. The spin-off Cupra brand established in 2018 intends to enter North America by the end of the decade. Of all the Volkswagen Group brands not sold here, we had hoped to see Skoda reach this side of the pond but we're getting Cupra instead.

The plan is to introduce a fully electric version of the Formentor, although likely based on the next generation. The current crossover is already four years old, so it would be severely oudated by 2030. SEAT says a facelift for the existing model is set to break cover in the coming weeks for the European market. Our money is on the next-gen Formentor for the US market since the existing model doesn't even have a battery-powered version.

2021 Cupra Formentor VZ5

15 Photos

A larger electric SUV bound to hit stateside is going to be assembled in North America. SEAT mentions the unnamed model will be built in Mexico and will be sold in some states located on the east and west coasts as well as on the Sun Belt states. SEAT and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths said these cars will be sold through a "new distribution model," but without going into details.

Meanwhile, SEAT has a busy agenda. The Leon compact hatchback/wagon will go through a mid-cycle update in the coming months while the Ibiza supermini and Arona subcompact crossover will be facelifted (again) in 2025. The Ateca compact crossover has had its life cycle extended and will continue to receive tweaks despite being around since 2016.

As for Cupra, the fully electric Tavascan mechanically related to the VW ID.5 will be launched in 2024 when we'll also see the hybrid Terramar. The latter serves as a sister model of the next-generation Audi Q3. This Terramar will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and is going to be assembled at Audi's factory in Györ, Hungary alongside the Q3.

Next year, the Raval will become the brand's entry-level model as Cupra's equivalent of the VW ID.2 electric city hatchback.