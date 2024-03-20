The third-generation Peugeot 5008 plugs into Europe's already crowded SUV segment in more ways than one. It's available with a fully electric drivetrain but you can also have the three-row family hauler with a plug-in hybrid setup. Alternatively, the French brand part of Stellantis plans to sell a cheaper mild-hybrid model as well.

Essentially, the new 5008 is an enlarged version of the latest 3008 introduced in 2023. It sits on the STLA Medium platform and has the following dimensions: 188.5 inches long, 74.4 inches wide, and 66.5 inches tall, with a generous wheelbase of 114.1 inches. One major advantage it has over the Tesla Model Y sold in Europe is the availability of a third row.

Peugeot E-5008

You can imagine there's not much cargo space left with all seven seats in place, but 9.1 cubic feet should suffice for short trips around town. In the five-seat configuration, the luggage capacity jumps to 26.4 cubic feet. Should you need even more, you can fold the second row as well and unlock a cavernous 64.0 cubic feet.

While SUVs nowadays tend to have swoopy rooflines, the new Peugeot 5008 retains the boxy shape of its predecessor to maximize interior space. It largely inherits the design of its E-3008 smaller brother, complete with the same 21-inch display positioned atop the dashboard. There are also 10 customizable touch controls providing shortcuts to often-used functions accessible from the center console.

The most affordable version will be powered by a turbocharged 1.2-liter gasoline engine fitted with 48V technology. This tiny three-cylinder mill sends 136 horsepower to the front wheels via a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission featuring a built-in electric motor.

Should you need more oomph, the plug-in hybrid combines a 150-hp combustion engine with a 123-hp electric motor for a total system output of 195 hp channeled through a seven-speed, dual-clutch auto. This PHEV can cover more than 50 miles on electric power before the gas engine starts feeding from the 15.8-gallon fuel tank.

Then there’s the fully electric E-5008 model available in multiple configurations. The single-motor, front-wheel-drive versions come with 210 hp and 228 hp, both of which offer an instant torque of 254 pound-feet. Step up to the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model, and the combined output is rated at 318 hp.

Stick to the front-wheel-drive model and Peugeot installs a 73.0-kilowatt-hour battery good for 311 miles. The bigger 98.0-kWh pack means fewer stops at a charging station since the range grows to 410 miles. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version gets the bigger battery but efficiency takes a hit due to the vehicle's higher curb weight.

Those batteries are guaranteed for eight years or 100,000 miles during which Peugeot is sure charging capacity won't drop below 70 percent. A heat pump comes as standard, as does the 11-kW charger. You can optionally get a 22-kilowatt charger, while DC charging can support up to 160 kW. In this case, it takes 10 minutes to put enough energy in the battery for 62 miles. Spending half an hour at a charging station replenishes the battery from 20 to 80 percent.

In recent years, Stellantis has ruled out a return for Peugeot to North America but that STLA Medium platform is likely to underpin a series of US-bound electric models.