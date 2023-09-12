The third-generation Peugeot 3008 has been officially unveiled by the French automaker seven years after the previous iteration debuted in Europe, marking a new chapter for the brand’s best-seller in terms of electric powertrains and interior tech.

Shown in all-electric guise first, known as the E-3008 (with mild-hybrid powertrains to follow), the all-new C segment crossover is the first-ever series production model to be based on the STLA Medium platform developed by Stellantis, the group that owns Peugeot, and will be offered in two trim levels – Allure and GT – with three option packages and three electric powertrain choices.

Three Zero-Emissions Powertrain Options

The first variant of motivation is comprised of a 400-volt nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) 73 kilowatt-hours (net) battery pack and a front-mounted permanent synchronous electric motor that makes 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and 253 pound-feet (343 Newton-meters) of torque, while the estimated driving range is 326 miles (525 km) on a full charge.

Next is a dual-motor version that uses the same 73 kWh battery and front motor as the previous variant but adds a 111 hp (83 kW)/122 lb-ft (166 Nm) electric motor on the rear axle for a combined power output of 320 hp (240 kW). The estimated driving range for this version is also 326 miles (525 km), the same as the single-motor variant, which means the rear motor might benefit from a disconnect system in certain driving conditions.

Finally, there’s a long-range version with a bigger 98 kWh (net) battery pack and a front-mounted electric motor that makes 230 hp (170 kW) and 253 lb-ft (343 Nm) of torque, enabling a maximum range of 435 miles (700 km) on a full charge. There is no dual-motor option for this battery size.

Several driving modes are available to the driver, including a 4WD mode on the dual-motor variant, which distributes power to all four wheels when the road surface is slippery, but only at speeds of up to 83 miles per hour (135 kilometers per hour).

Charging And Vehicle-To-Load (V2L)

Speaking of charge, the third-generation electric 3008 has the charging port located on the rear left mudguard and allows users to replenish the battery via either AC or DC. For AC charging, the standard onboard charger can accept up to 11 kW from a three-phase source, with an optional 22 kW three-phase unit available.

On the DC front, the new E-3008 can accept up to 160 kW from a compatible stall, allowing the standard battery to be topped up from 20 percent state of charge (SoC) to 80 percent in 30 minutes and in less than 30 minutes for the extended range variant.

The first-ever STLA Medium-based EV also benefits from the vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality that allows users to export power from the high-voltage battery via the charging plug for household appliances or other uses at up to 3 kW and 16 amps (A).

Additionally, the compact crossover includes the so-called V1G smart charging function that integrates the EV with the owner’s household energy supplier to automatically regulate the charging time and power consumption according to time slots to lower charging costs as much as possible.

Heat Pump And Regenerative Braking

To make the most out of the available battery capacity, the all-electric Peugeot 3008 comes as standard with a heat pump instead of a conventional interior heating setup. It also offers three regenerative braking levels which can be selected via the steering wheel-mounted paddles: Low, for an effect similar to that of a combustion engine vehicle, Moderate, and Increased.

The last two modes automatically turn on the rear brake lights, Peugeot says, and the driver can use the left paddle to increase the regeneration level, while the right paddle is for decreasing the regenerative braking. With this being said, the French automaker doesn’t mention anything about one-pedal driving.

Design

Measuring 178 inches (454 centimeters) long, 74 in (189 cm) wide, and 64 in (164 cm) tall, the all-electric crossover features the brand’s well-known three-clawed light signature both upfront and at the rear, with an enlarged logo on the closed off grille and smaller headlights nestled between the hood and frameless grille.

As standard, the E-3008 comes with LED lights that incorporate the brand’s so-called Pixel LED light technology on all versions, which is a fancy way of saying they’re adaptive.

Six paint options are available at launch, with a color-shifting Obsession Blue being the highlight of the range, changing from blue to green depending on light and viewing angle. The other hues are Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Gray, and Titanium Gray.

Inside, the main talking point of the new Peugeot E-3008 is the massive i-Cockpit 21-inch curved widescreen display that sits atop the dashboard acting as both a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

However, not all versions benefit from this single slab of screen real estate, with the Allure trim offering a slightly different setup that’s made up of two 10-inch screens integrated into a single support.

Below the central screen, on what would be referred to as a central console on a conventional vehicle, sit the so-called i-Toggles, which are fully customizable virtual and touch-sensitive buttons.

Seat heating is provided as standard on all trim levels, with the front seats getting the AGR (Aktion fur Gesunder Rucken) designation from the German association of Doctors and therapists that carries out research and prevention for back pain. Optionally, the front seats can also be specced with ventilation, a massage function, and adaptive side bolsters that inflate or deflate to adapt to the passenger’s size.

Storage

The Peugeot E-3008 has a trunk volume of 470 liters in the all-wheel drive version and 520 liters in the front-wheel drive variant, and there’s a total of 17 different storage compartments scattered throughout the interior that add up to 34 liters.

Production And Market Launch

The third-generation compact crossover will be built at the Stellantis factory in Sochaux, France, where the batter packs are also assembled, with deliveries set to begin in Europe and other markets by the end of the year.