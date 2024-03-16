The "buy-one-get-one-free" strategy is a smart marketing tactic for driving business, but it's not often we see it applied to used cars. We don't think we've ever seen it used with cars of this caliber. But, a Florida dealership is currently offering a free Rolls-Royce Wraith to whomever purchases the Bugatti Chiron it has in inventory. Sounds like an interesting deal to us.

Naples Motorsports published a "special offer" to Facebook earlier this week saying it would throw in a 2018 Wraith for free with the purchase of a 2021 Bugatti Chiron. The Chiron in question looks to be in great shape, with just over 2,000 miles on the clock and finished in a lovely two-tone Grenade and Glacier exterior.

The Rolls-Royce is, coincidentally, very similarly-specced, with a silver and brown two-tone exterior coat. According to Naples Motorsports' website it's been driven over 17,000 miles. Forgo the Chiron, and you'll be paying an asking price of $239,995.

It's tough to gauge the value of any given Chiron, given how few are on the market at the time and the unique specs of each example. Naples Motorsport is asking $3.85 million for the Chiron here, making it the most expensive we could find currently listed in the US. It also has fewer miles than those cars, which could account for the bigger price tag.

The more likely scenario is the price of the Rolls has already been factored into the Bugatti's figure. Take away the price of the Rolls from the Bugatti, and you're looking at around $3.6 million—more in line with other Chirons on the market right now.

So while this buy-one-get-one promo might not be the screaming deal it sounds like, we commend this dealer for thinking outside the box to get potential customers through the door.