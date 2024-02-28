BMW has no plans to produce the Z4 Coupe concept. After its debut at last year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, the rumor mill went wild, alleging BMW had plans to make the car in limited numbers. A new report says the automaker considered the idea before scrapping it.

BMWBlog reports company executives have canceled plans to produce the car. According to the publication's sources, BMW went as far as building a business case for the vehicle that included producing 50 cars at $250,000 each. But that wasn't enough to resurrect the "Clown Shoe" and turn the Concept Touring Coupe into a reality. A BMW spokesperson declined to comment when reached by Motor1.

Gallery: 2023 BMW Concept Touring Coupe

The sleek Z4 caught our attention last May when it broke cover at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy. The concept replaced the Z4's retractable roof with a hardtop featuring the Hofmeister kink, wider fenders, and more practicality. BMW even tweaked the kidney grille, installing double vertical bars. It rode on staggered 20- and 21-inch, 20-spoke wheels with silver-bronze exterior accents and blue glass.

Inside, BMW added two-tone dark brown and light saddle brown leather upholstery with thick braids for the seats, sourced from an Italian leather workshop. The cabin carried over otherwise unchanged from the standard Z4. Sadly, the designers' hard work will remain a stunning one-off creation we wished would have been built.