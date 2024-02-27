McLaren has struggled to deliver its hybrid Artura supercar since its debut two years ago. The automaker had to delay deliveries for a few months last year to improve quality, but now the company is ready to expand its Artura lineup with a convertible version.

The 2025 McLaren Artura Spider features several enhancements compared to the coupe, including a revised design to accommodate the retractable hardtop roof. Many of the updates will arrive on the coupe for the 2025 model year, and you can order both now.

Gallery: 2025 McLaren Artura Spider

36 Photos

Hybrid Heart

The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter M630 V6 hybrid powertrain makes a combined 690 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, 19 hp more than before. New engine mounts limit the powertrain’s movement and improve stability. The eight-speed gearbox features revised calibration, delivering 25 percent faster shifts and sending power through the electronically controlled differential to the rear wheels.

The Spider can rip to 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds, hit 124 mph in 8.4 seconds, and reach 186 mph in 21.6 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 205. It can complete the quarter-mile run in 10.8 seconds, according to McLaren.

A new “Spinning Wheel Pull-Away” feature allows for dramatic wheel spin when accelerating from a standstill with heavy throttle input, while the pure-electric mode offers up to 21 miles of range. The Artura packs a 7.4-kilowatt-hour (usable) battery.

McLaren’s new aerothermal cooling system includes new brake cooling ducts and increased engine airflow. The 2025 Artura uses carbon ceramic discs and lightweight aluminum calipers, while revised damper valving improves the ride and handling. McLaren increased the Proactive Damping Control suspension system’s response rates by up to 90 percent.

Revised Design

Despite the addition of the retractable hardtop roof, the Artura Spider only weighs 136 pounds more than the coupe, tipping the scales at 3,439 lbs. Designers had to tweak the Artura’s look to accommodate the moving roof, adding new buttresses and repositioning the powertrain’s cooling vents reward. McLaren even tweaked the windscreen surround and incorporated gurneys to reduce buffeting when the roof is down.

Eight electric motors control the whole thing, opening or closing the roof in 11 seconds at up to 31 miles per hour, making it easier to hear the revised valved exhaust system. The roof is also available with an Electrochromatic glass panel.

Price and Specs

Deliveries will begin in the middle of the year, with the Spider starting at $273,800. Three interior specs at $9,400 each are available: Performance, TechLux, and Vision.

New 15-spoke silver wheels are standard for the 2025 model year. The Spider is available with an extended color palette that includes five standard colors, 20 Elite paints, and 18 MSO finishes. Silver badges are a no-cost option, with new black Stealth badges coming as standard.

The standard sound system has five speakers, but a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system is available with the Technology Pack. The setup includes a rear center speaker between the seats.

Can’t Forget The Coupe

McLaren is making the enhancements on the Artura Spider available on the Artura coupe, including the increase in horsepower. It’ll arrive alongside the convertible. Existing coupe owners will be able to get the additional 19 hp free of charge by visiting their McLaren retailer.