While the Volkswagen Group is still crunching numbers to determine how it can sell a cheap EV and make a profit, Renault has it figured out. Its low-cost Romanian brand Dacia has enjoyed great success with the Spring since its launch in 2022. More than 140,000 units have been sold to date. For 2024, the refreshingly basic electric hatchback is getting a substantial makeover.

Don’t call it a next-generation model since it's more along the lines of a heavy facelift. The exterior revisions bring the 2024 Spring in line with Dacia's latest design language seen on the new Duster SUV. There's a good amount of plastic body cladding and square wheel arches to make this simple EV look more rugged. The exterior tweaks certainly make Europe's cheapest EV more modern compared to the original version which looked like it was stuck in the 1990s (at best).

Substantial changes have been implemented inside where the 2024 Dacia Spring has an all-new dashboard. Aside from the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10-inch touchscreen, the cabin now has redesigned climate controls and a new look for the air vents. The updated steering wheel has the new DC corporate logo, and more importantly, it can now be adjusted in height. We also notice a new gear selector along with a smartphone holder behind it.

For such a small car, it's quite practical since the front trunk can swallow 35 liters (1.23 cubic feet) while the rear cargo area has a volume of 308 liters (six more than before) or nearly 11 cubic feet. Fold the rear bench and the luggage capacity grows to 1,004 liters (35.5 cubic feet). Several storage compartments throughout the cabin offer an extra 33 liters (1.16 cubic feet).

The packaging is decent when you consider the Spring is only 3701 millimeters (145.7 inches) long, 1767 millimeters (69.5 inches) wide, 1519 millimeters (59.8 inches) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2423 millimeters (95.4 inches). Depending on the trim level, the wheels measure either 15 or 16 inches. These Safari Beige and Brick Red colors are debuting with the facelift.

The base Spring has only 45 horsepower on tap, but you can step up to a more potent electric motor with a mighty 65 hp. The latter helps the cheerful EV hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 14 seconds. Stick to the entry-level motor and the job is done in under 20 seconds. The small 26.8-kWh battery is good for over 137 miles (220 kilometers) of range and takes 45 minutes to charge from 20 to 80 percent via a 30-kW DC charger. From a 7-kW AC charger, you'll have to wait nearly 11 hours for the battery to go from 20 to 100 percent. It now supports bidirectional charging, so it can power your toaster or other electrical appliances.

The range is far from impressive, but Dacia says it's more than enough for the typical Spring user. After analyzing data collected from the infotainment system of the pre-facelift model, the Renault-owned marque found out that owners drive their cars for about 23 miles (37 kilometers) per day. About 90 percent of all trips are shorter than 43 miles (70 kilometers). Data also showed the Spring is driven at an average speed of 23 mph (37 km/h) and that 75 percent of owners charge the cars at home.

Dacia is proud to say the Spring remains the only EV available in Europe that weighs under 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds). Although the new version has more standard equipment and better driver assist tech to meet European Union regulations, it has put on just six kilograms (13 pounds). The fully loaded version in the top trim still weighs just 984 kilograms (2,169 pounds).

The Spring won't set your pulse racing but those who want no-frills transportation at a low price with zero emissions will appreciate this car. It's ideal for the urban jungle and a perfect tool for small shops that deliver goods. Pricing for the new version has not been disclosed but the old one was around €20,000 in its domestic market Romania, before incentives.

It's worth noting the model is built in China and has a Renault version known as the City K-ZE. The two EVs trace their roots to the Renault Kwid introduced back in 2015 with combustion engines.