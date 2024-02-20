When Porsche introduced the third-generation Panamera last November, it only showed the base model with rear- and all-wheel drive alongside the hot Turbo E-Hybrid. Zuffenhausen is now diversifying the lineup by launching two additional electrified models. They're not traditional "Turbo" models, but they swap the big V8 in favor of a V6 and keep the pair of turbochargers.

The Panamera 4E Hybrid combines a 2.9-liter engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 463 horsepower and 479 pound-feet. Compared to its predecessor, the new model has gained eight mighty horses but has lost 37 lb-ft. Despite its heft, this is a seriously quick sedan (it's technically a hatchback) since it takes just 3.9 seconds to reach 60 mph, or 0.3s less than the model it's replacing. Flat out, it'll do an identical 174 mph.

2024 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid

9 Photos

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid now has 536 hp and 553 lb-ft, which means Porsche has sacrificed 16 horses while carrying over the same amount of torque. It completes the sprint in 3.5 seconds as before, en route to 180 mph, down by 5 mph.

All electrified Panamera models share an upgraded battery pack with a capacity boosted by 45 percent to 25.9 kilowatt-hours without increasing the physical size. The battery provides juice to a beefier e-motor mounted within the automatic transmission, rated at 187 hp and 331 lb-ft.

Porsche isn't disclosing range details for the US-spec models for now. However, we know the European ones can travel on electric power for up to 96 kilometers (60 miles) in the case of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and 92 kilometers (57 miles) for the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. These WLTP figures are likely to decrease for the EPA-certified range.

In the US, Porsche wants $115,500 for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and $126,800 for the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. The new models command a premium of $6,500 and $7,600, respectively. For your money's worth, an adaptive air suspension and matrix LED headlights are standard. To sweeten the pot, 14-way comfort seats, a heated steering wheel, soft-close doors, and lane change assist are included as well.

The order books will open in late March, and you'll pay an extra $1,995 for delivery and handling fees. The cars will hit dealers this fall.