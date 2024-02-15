Rivian will launch the R2 on March 7, its first "affordable" SUV. And today, the company released a video giving us our first look at the new model. We only get to see its face, and it’s only a small glimpse previewing the lighting signature, which looks similar to the company’s other models.

Rivian has provided few details about the EV. We know it'll be smaller than the R1S and more affordable. Company CEO RJ Scaringe suggested it could cost around $45,000 to $50,000. That puts it above competitors like the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5, but we’ll have to learn its starting price.

The R2 doesn't deviate from Rivian's trademark lights. It features the brand's full-width light bar across the front with the Stadium-shaped headlights that make it easy to identify on the road. The teaser only shows the R2's front, so we can only imagine what the taillights will look like, but the R1S and R1T both feature a simple full-width element across the back.

According to Scaringe, the new R2 will be Rivian's "Model 3 moment," as there could be challenges to ramping up production to meet demand for its more affordable model. It's spending $5 billion on a new manufacturing plant in Georgia in preparation.

Details about the powertrain, output, and range are still secret. We'll likely see more teasers of the SUV in the lead-up to its reveal early next month, so stay tuned.