Mercedes-Benz rationalized its coupe lineup, combining the C- and E-Class coupes into one, new model, the CLE. On Tuesday, Mercedes confirmed pricing of the new coupe, and no surprise, it's right between its old predecessors.

In fact, the CLE 300's $57,650 base falls nicely between the $51,550 of the 2023 C300 4Matic Coupe and the $73,400 of the 2023 E450 4Matic Coupe. (Both 2023 coupes were offered without 4Matic all-wheel drive, but as the CLE gets 4Matic standard, we're referencing those prices for the older cars.) Here's a breakdown of pricing by model and trim level:

Model Cost (Including $1,150 Destination Fee) CLE 300 4Matic $57,650 CLE 300 4Matic Pinnacle $60,250 CLE 450 4Matic $66,800 CLE 450 4Matic Pinnacle $69,350

Stepping up to the Pinnacle trim adds an upgraded infotainment system, augmented-reality navigation, surround-view cameras, a head-up display, "digital" headlights, and security system that can take pictures with the car's on-board cameras. The CLE 300 gets a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid turbo four-cylinder with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, while the 450 gets a 3.0-liter straight-six with 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Size wise, the new CLE is about the same as the old E-Class Coupe, and thus larger than the C-Class coupe, but the interior is lifted out of the new C-Class sedan. The CLE isn't pillarless, as was the E-Class coupe, so it loses some style points there.

Mercedes says CLE coupes should start arriving at US dealers this quarter. We'll have to wait a little longer for pricing and availability info on the CLE 53 and the CLE Cabriolet.