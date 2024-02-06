Hyundai is giving the Elantra N a slew of updates for the 2024 model year. In addition to the new and improved front fascia, our favorite affordable sport sedan has been treated to numerous mechanical upgrades to improve handling and increase fun. Now, we know how much it'll cost: $34,850, including destination.

The price represents just an $835 increase over last year's Elantra N, placing the car in a sweet spot within the highly competitive affordable performance niche. It's slightly more expensive than direct opposition the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Subaru WRX, but undercuts cars like the Toyota GR Corolla and the Honda Civic Type R.

Car Price (Including Destination) 2024 Honda Civic Si $30,195 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI $33,190 2024 Subaru WRX $33,855 2024 Hyundai Elantra N $34,850 2024 Toyota GR Corolla $37,595 2024 Honda Civic Type R $45,890

As always, the Elantra N delivers impressive value for money. And for just $835 extra you get plenty of upgrades.

The biggest change comes right up front. There's a new bumper design and new headlights that, to our eyes, look far improved over the previous model. The fascia routes air more efficiently to the radiator and to the braking system to improve cooling and maintain consistent braking performance. There's also thermal protection for the brake lines to keep the fluid from overheating.

Working through the car, Hyundai has updated the steering system with better tolerances and a new universal join to increase precision and feel. There are also new motor mounts to reduce vibrations. Further down you'll find urethane bushings for the rear suspension mounting points. The adjustable dampers, steering system, and stability control system have been retuned to compensate for the changes.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Elantra N

21 Photos

The biggest change in feel likely won't come from any of those updates, though. It'll come from the 33 pounds of unsprung mass saved by the Elantra N's move to standard 19-inch forged alloy wheels. They're wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires as standard, with increased pressures all around to handle higher front axle loads, like you'd find in high-g corners.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four doesn't get any improvements, but it's not like it needed them. Like before, it's rated at a healthy 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque — plenty for this application. A six-speed manual remains standard, though you can option an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic for $1500.

Hyundai says 2024 Elantra N has already begun to arrive at dealers. So if you want one, head in now.