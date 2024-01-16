Americans had to settle for an inferior product considering the last Passat sold in the United States was not as sophisticated as the namesake European model. China also got the better iteration in 2018 as the Magotan, and now, it's transitioning to the next generation. The midsize sedan has made an early appearance in images published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The 2025 Magotan is basically the new Volkswagen Passat Sedan that won't be sold anywhere else except in China. In Europe and other regions, the Passat is now exclusively a wagon. However, the mechanically related Skoda Superb is still available as a five-door liftback alongside the long-roof model. These revealing images show VW has made substantial changes to the car's design compared to the global wagon, presumably to better cater to Chinese tastes.

2025 Volkswagen Magotan (China)

5 Photos

That said, it's still not the most exciting design and could use a bit more pizzazz but to each his own. Compared to the European Passat, the Magotan looks boxier and has a traditional trunk lid compared to the Superb's more practical tailgate. The taillight design with an extended light bar appears to take after VW's electric ID. models. All versions depicted here have the exhaust tip tucked away underneath the bumper.

The car featuring matte black/grey paint appears to be the most expensive of the bunch and it seemingly has a "Flagship" script on the front doors, below the side mirrors. It rides on two-tone wheels and has an assortment of glossy black accents. Those looking for a more daring look will be able to get the Magotan with a purple paint job.

Accompanying the images are specs pertaining to size and engine. The new family sedan is 196.4 inches (4990 millimeters) long, 73 in (1854 mm) wide, and 58.5 in (1487 mm) tall, with a wheelbase of 113 in (2871 mm). It tips the scales at 3,712 pounds (1,684 kilograms) and is offered with wheels varying in size from 17 to 19 inches. Motivation is provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine rated at 217 hp.

Keep in mind that the Magotan isn't the largest sedan Volkswagen sells in China. Serving as an indirect successor to the long-defunct Phaeton, the luxurious Phideon holds the position of the company's flagship saloon in the country. Volkswagen offers a diverse range of sedans in China, including the Lamando L, Lavida, Sagitar, CC, Santana, Bora, Passat, Magotan, and Phideon.

This rich variety underscores the ongoing relevance of the traditional sedan body style in 2024 in China, even as global demand has diminished in recent decades due to the surge in popularity of SUVs.