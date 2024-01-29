If you watched the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona last weekend, you might've seen three cars on the track that, technically speaking, haven't debuted to the public yet. The new Aston Martin Vantage has yet to be revealed, but the three Vantage GT3 race cars that competed in the iconic endurance event were the new models, racing in plain sight.

Aston Martin isn't coming out and saying it, but photos of the team's three cars in action clearly show the new face. The headlights are the biggest the giveaway here; not only are they larger, but if you look closely, they're still partially disguised. This lines up with the spy photos we've seen of street-going prototypes, along with the larger grille.

That massive intake feeds a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, though the exact power output is unknown. GT3 requirements call for an engine having between 500 and 600 horsepower. Presumably, the race car will have as much power as allowed, and we know the V8 is certainly capable of getting there. It makes 671 hp in the production-spec DB12, but the big question is how much power will come to the new Vantage built for the street? We'll likely have to wait until February 12 to find out.

Speaking of the street car, there will obviously be some exterior differences versus the GT3 model. For example, those wide side mirrors with the big arms aren't production spec, but they are similar to what we've seen on prototypes. The ginormous GT3 wing won't be there either, and it's safe to assume the V8's exhaust won't exit behind the front wheel. However, the Vantage for the street will be pretty darned wide. Spy photos show some aggressive flare to the fenders, something that was punctuated with the teaser photo released earlier today.

Curiously, Aston Martin was quite active on social media during the race but was careful not to share a clear image showing the front of the car. But The Advantage on X took care of that with some photos including a nice clear look at the new Aston's nose.

Aston Martin's new Vantage GT3 did well at Daytona. Fielding three cars, the team led its GTD Pro class for a bit but just missed the podium, finishing fourth with the no. 23 car. The Ferrari 296 from Risi Competizione took the top spot, followed by AO Racing's Porsche 911 in second and the BMW M4 from Paul Miller Racing in third.