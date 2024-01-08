Reports from the frontline indicate that a major antagonist in the War on Buttons has suffered a crushing defeat: Volkswagen has finally relented and given the GTI back to the United Button Front (UBF).

After the defeat of Honda early in its campaign towards touch-sensitive buttons, experts have long speculated that the War on Buttons could not last much longer, despite strong insistence from automakers that The Buttons Were Not Okay. But as popular support for the war never materialized, and the people of the Buttons wielded their pitchforks with incredible contempt, it was only a matter of time until this critical battle was finally lost.

Photos of the VW GTI Concept at the frontlines of the Button War at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 reveal a very lightly updated interior, with the critical recapture of the Steering Wheel as a Button stronghold. The updated infotainment display looks borrowed from the ID.7 EV, which has not yet been reclaimed by the UBF. With the support of Hyundai as a staunch Button ally, it will only be a matter of time.

Victory is not total, however. Haptic touch controls still occupy GTI despite the UBF’s best efforts to quell pockets of resistance. The control districts of Headlight and Climate remain under staunch rebel defense. While total victory is approaching, this historic war is far from over.