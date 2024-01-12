The refreshed 2024 Toyota GR Yaris just debuted this week. It has significant upgrades in the form of more power, more torque, and a newly available eight-speed automatic – which you can read about here. But how does the new 2024 model compare to the previous GR Yaris? We put the two cars side-by-side to see all the changes Toyota made to its tiniest hot hatchback.

Front

2024 Toyota GR Yaris 2020 Toyota GR Yaris

The GR Yaris already had an aggressive face, but this 2024 model looks even meaner. The overhauled front fascia has bigger vent openings at each corner and visible radiators tucked behind them. New GR-Four branding is prominent in the center of the grille, and the headlights are slightly different compared to last year.

Rear

2024 Toyota GR Yaris 2020 Toyota GR Yaris

The tweaks to the back end aren't as significant as the changes in front. There's an illuminated light bar running between the taillights, while designers re-located the third brake light between the main lamps rather than having it near the roof. This was reportedly to make it easier for owners to fit a larger rear spoiler to the roof, according to Autocar. The fascia adds a rectangular mesh section between the tailpipes that partially exposes the muffler.

Side

2024 Toyota GR Yaris 2020 Toyota GR Yaris

As with most vehicle refreshes, the flanks receive the fewest revisions. Toyota is offering some different wheels, but the GR Yaris' silhouette doesn't change.

Interior

2024 Toyota GR Yaris 2020 Toyota GR Yaris

The GR Yaris refresh includes a significant interior overhaul. A new center console adds a silver surround for the infotainment screen rather than having it stick up from the dashboard. The HVAC vents are still below the display but now have a boxy shape rather than being ovals.

Instruments

2024 Toyota GR Yaris 2020 Toyota GR Yaris

The instruments also receive significant changes. The 2024 GR Yaris adopts a digital instrument cluster to replace the previous analog gauges. The design combines a speedometer, tachometer, and gear display into one portion and other info flanking it.

Under The Hood

2024 Toyota GR Yaris 2020 Toyota GR Yaris

The 2024 GR Yaris still uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine. Aesthetically, the underhood appearance doesn't change much, except for alterations to the red trim. What you can't see is that the engine now makes 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, versus 268 hp and 273 lb-ft previously. The changes include different exhaust valves, lighter pistons, and increased direct injection pressure.