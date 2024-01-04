The grim reaper took away the beloved Audi R8 in 2023 but the naturally aspirated supercar went out with a proverbial bang. The R8 GT RWD served as the V10 machine's swan song last year when demand for the Lamborghini Huracan’s sister model doubled in the United States.

Audi of America has published full sales results for the year that just ended, revealing some interesting stats. Deliveries of the R8 shot up by an impressive 101 percent, reaching 631 cars in 2023 compared to the year before when only 314 people bought one. Looking back in time, Audi moved 649 R8s in 2021, 581 in 2020, 574 in 2019, 927 in 2018, and 772 in 2017.

The R8 is expected to return one day for a fully electric third generation, one that will hopefully be a success as opposed to the ill-fated R8 E-Tron. Fewer than 100 units of the electric supercar were made with an exorbitant asking price of €1 million a pop.

Year Total Annual Sales 2023 631 2022 314 2021 649 2020 581 2019 574 2018 927 2017 772

Another Audi sports car going the way of the dodo that saw its sales jump in 2023 was the TT. Recently discontinued, the Tourist Trophy enjoyed a 41-percent hike in demand last year when the Four Rings sold 725 cars in the US. Here’s how the stylish TT coupe/roadster duo fared in previous years:

Year Total Annual Sales 2023 725 2022 516 2021 986 2020 830 2019 1,324 2018 1,289 2017 2,294

But how was 2023 for Audi of America overall? It was actually a record year as shipments jumped by 22 percent to 228,550 vehicles. Demand for certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles went up by a substantial 14 percent, reaching 37,292 units.

The Ingolstadt-based luxury brand is happy to report sales of electric models also reached a record level in the United States: