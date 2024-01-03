The Volvo P1800 series has long been synonymous with style and durability. Born out of Swedish ingenuity, this 1800S in particular (where S stands for Sweden) embodies a rich legacy that intertwines with royal charm. Originally registered on April 21, 1966, this vintage marvel found its first owner in His Royal Highness the Duke of Jämtland Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus Bernadotte on his 20th birthday – and you could actually own it now.

Two years later, the Crown Prince exchanged his original 1800S for a Mediterranean blue variant, equipped with the more potent B20 engine. The initial 1800S changed hands over the years, retaining a trail of provenance. Though the late seventies or early eighties witnessed a fresh coat of paint, the car underwent minimal alterations after 1989, as affirmed by its present custodian.

Gallery: 1966 Volvo 1800S for sale

24 Photos

In a tale of serendipity, the current owner, with a persistent eye on the royal relic, successfully secured the historic vehicle in 2009 after a decade-long pursuit. With its original engine bearing the matching number 2478, the car has authenticity and a genuine driving experience. The engine, gearbox, and chassis exhibit their intended functionality once warmed up, delivering a driving sensation that echoes the vehicle's classic era. During a recent overhaul, the brake servo was temporarily disconnected due to a vacuum hose issue.

With a documented history and meticulous care, this Volvo 1800S has likely traversed just over 17,300 kilometers or around 10,750 miles. Bidding for the car starts tomorrow, January 4, and the car is expected to fetch somewhere between $53,700 and $63,500. The vehicle is currently located in the municipality of Sandared in Sweden.