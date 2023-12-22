In a surprising move in the troubled landscape of the Russian automotive industry, the Moscow Polytechnic University has unveiled a new electric vehicle prototype named Amber. However, the vehicle's design has sparked widespread criticism, with many describing it as the car that will beat the Fiat Multipla for the title of the world’s ugliest car.

The Amber is not just a prototype. It is set to enter production in 2025 at the Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad. Interestingly, that factory has a history of producing cars for prestigious international brands such as BMW, Ford, Kia, and Hyundai. However, the withdrawal of these companies from the Russian market following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has left the plant searching for new opportunities.

Details about the Amber's specifications, including range, power, and charging capabilities, are yet to be officially released. Critics suggest that the vehicle's peculiar design may stem from the use of off-the-shelf parts, with components possibly sourced from various existing Russian vehicles. Those bug-eyed headlights and two portholes on the right side have drawn particular attention for their unconventional and seemingly haphazard placement.

Some people even speculate some of the components could be sourced from AliExpress but this is a theory we can’t confirm at the moment. According to the official information, however, the electric motors, battery, inverter, and other components from the powertrain are all developed and assembled in Russia.

Exactly three years ago, Kamaz – the Russian manufacturer of heavy trucks – unveiled another prototype for an electric vehicle made in Russia. The Kama-1 had a much more refined design and a 33-kilowatt-hour battery under the skin, good for up to 155 miles on a single charge. Production is yet to begin and the last time we heard from Kamaz, it had plans to have the EV on its production lines around the middle of the decade.