The ever-evolving 911 is getting ready for a mid-cycle facelift scheduled to come out in 2024. Known by Porsche aficionados by its "992.2" internal codename, the updated variant of Stuttgart's beloved rear-engined sports car is apparently getting a new heart. A new report from Car and Driver claims a 3.6-liter flat-six is coming in naturally aspirated and twin-turbo configurations.

Where will it fit in the already complicated 911 lineup? It won't be an addition but rather a replacement for a couple of existing engines. Interestingly, renown journalist Georg Kacher has it on good authority the GTS is going to adopt the NA configuration with a mild-hybrid setup. That would represent a radical change considering the current 911 GTS has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine. However, the older 991.1 GTS also did away with forced induction.

Porsche 911 GTS facelift new spy photos

20 Photos

While the GTS' engine displacement is said to be going up from 3.0 to 3.6 liters, the Turbo models are downsizing from 3.8 to 3.6. The more potent variants are going to retain the twin-turbo setup. Output isn't mentioned, but we'll remind you the current Turbo has 572 hp and 553 lb-ft whereas the Turbo S ups the ante to 640 hp and 590 lb-ft.

Elsewhere, the GT3 and its wingless GT3 Touring counterpart are keeping the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter engine. A diminutive power bump is said to be planned, reaching 503 hp and 347 lb-ft, or an extra 1 hp and 1 lb-ft. In 2027, Porsche reportedly intends to replace the 4.0 with the rumored 3.6 boxer unit with almost the same output in the GT3.

A major novelty brought by the 992.2 will be the already confirmed hybrid powertrain. Car and Driver claims the electrified 911 won't be a PHEV, so you won't have to charge it yourself. The battery will be juiced up by the combustion engine and through regenerative braking.

An electric motor good for up to 90 horsepower is expected to draw its juice from a tiny 2-kWh battery pack. It is believed the e-motor will be mounted underneath the gasoline tank and is going to drive the front wheels.

The hybrid setup – which apparently won't add more than 55 pounds (25 kilograms) – will be based around a revised twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine producing an unconfirmed 395 hp and 347 lb-ft. Factor in the e-motor, and the combined output is rumored to reach 478 hp and 475 lb-ft. A more potent 911 hybrid is apparently getting 528 hp. The flagship GT2 RS is also claimed to be a hybrid, but with a combined output believed to surpass the 800-hp mark.

Of course, take this rather overwhelming amalgam of figures with the proverbial pinch of salt. For now, there are only two certainties: the 911 is going hybrid soon but a fully electric model won't happen this decade.