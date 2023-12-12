Remember cars? They still make them for people who are not enamored with crossovers and SUVs. Nissan is giving the Note a mid-cycle update to keep the third-generation model fresh and competitive. It was launched in late 2020 and now a mild revision brings a redesigned front fascia with body-colored grille inserts. The bumpers have a new look and those 16-inch steelies have hub caps "decorated with traditional Japanese geometric patterns."

Despite the changes, the Nissan Note still looks stuck in the 2000s or the 2010s at best, although that's not necessarily a bad thing. Some current cars are overly designed and have a busy look, but this Note is a sensible car that won't offend anyone. It can be had in 14 colors, and yes, violet is one of them. There are also two-tone finishes if you want to be more daring while playing with the configurator.

2024 Nissan Note

Stepping inside, the most interesting feature is the "rotational passenger seat." It swivels toward the outside of the Note to make it easier to get in and out. For extra convenience, the seat has a built-in footrest. The cabin retains the "floating" center console of the pre-facelift model and the HDMI port. To spruce things up, Nissan has implemented a mizuhiki (an ancient Japanese artform of knot-tying) motif on the dashboard and a bunch of stripes on the upholstery. Exciting stuff.

Available with front- and all-wheel drive, the 2024 Nissan Note boasts a hybrid powertrain. However, the 1.2-liter gasoline engine doesn't drive the wheels. Instead, it acts as a generator to juice up a battery that sends energy to the front-mounted electric motor. Go for the AWD model and the subcompact hatchback will get another motor at the rear.

The electrified Note is refreshingly cheap, starting at 2,299,000 yen ($15,800) for the FWD model and 2,580,600 yen ($17,700) if you step up to the AWD variant. The chances of seeing this car in the United States are slim to none but we're glad it's sticking around in Japan.

In the Land of the Rising Sun, Nissan also sells a fancier Note Aura alongside a sporty Note Aura Nismo and a Note Autech Crossover.