So you've just crashed your Ferrari LaFerrari. And it wasn't just some fender-bender, but a heavy shunt that damaged the carbon-fiber monocoque. If it can't be repaired, it needs to be replaced. According to Scuderia Car Parts you can buy a new monocoque from Ferrari... for $1,072,655.17.

The LaFerrari had an original asking price of around $1.4 million, meaning the monocoque replacement is about three-quarters of the car's base price. However, the supercar has gained heaps of value since its release. DuPont Registry has two listed right now: one for $3,999,999 and another for $4,275,000.

If you've done enough damage to your LaFerrari to require a new monocoque, then there are probably other parts to replace. A roof piece will set you back $140,645.13, and the rear bulkhead is $28,295.18. At $12,372.22, the front sub-frame seems reasonably priced, but it also requires 14 titanium screws, which each cost $71.40.

Ferrari originally intended to build 499 examples of the LaFerrari coupe. It made a 500th car for charity to benefit earthquake relief in Italy. The vehicle's sale brought an impressive $7 million.

If you'd rather replace your LaFerrari then pay to have it rebuilt, good news: There's a successor on the horizon. The development vehicles (above) have an aggressive look with a low-slung nose and a massive rear wing. Stickers on the body indicate that it has a hybrid powertrain, and rumors suggest the engine is a V6. The unveiling is reportedly in 2024, and Ferrari would allegedly make 599 coupes, 199 convertibles, and 30 XX variants.