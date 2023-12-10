As far as high-speed cruisers go, you can't do much better than an Audi S8. The sleeper sedan was literally built to munch through miles on Germany's derestricted highways, and going by this video published by AutoTopNL, the last-gen S8 can go even faster than advertised when given enough space.

During a top speed test on the Autobahn in Germany, AutoTopNL is able to get this 2017 Audi S8 Plus to an indicated 195 mph (315 kph). That's well past the car's manufacturer-quoted, electronically limited top speed of 189 mph (305 kph).

With a twin-turbocharged V8 making 605 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque under the hood, we're not surprised the S8 Plus can reach those speeds. We are surprised, however, that it didn't slap an artificial limiter once it reached 305 kph. Perhaps the computer was basing speed on a different parameter within the car, rather than indicated speed on the dash. Or maybe there's no limiter at all. Either way, we're impressed.

What's more impressive is the potential this S8 had to keep going. The driver didn't stop accelerating because the car wouldn't keep going faster, he lifted to slow down for cars further up the road. That means this big-boy Audi had even more to give. We'd love to see it truly maxed out. Chances are it could break the 200-mph mark if given the opportunity.