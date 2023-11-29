In a united front, nearly 4,000 dealerships across the United States are voicing their concerns over proposed federal regulations that would enforce an accelerated shift to battery-electric vehicles. The appeal, sent directly to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, urges a reconsideration of a controversial EPA proposal that aims for 60 percent of new-vehicle sales to be battery-powered by the 2030 model year, escalating to 67 percent by 2032.

This plea comes in the wake of a letter from the dealerships, emphasizing the need for a more measured approach to the electric vehicle transition. The dealerships, representing a diverse range of car brands and spanning states such as California, Michigan, Colorado, and New York, argue that the proposed regulations are outpacing consumer readiness for fully electric vehicles.

A pivotal concern highlighted in the letter revolves around the current challenges faced by potential EV adopters, including the availability of reliable charging networks, vehicle affordability, and the ever-present range anxiety. Despite legislative efforts like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which allocate significant federal funding for a national EV charging network and address other challenges, the dealerships stress the need for more time.

"These vehicles are ideal for many people, and we believe their appeal will grow over time," the letter reads. "The reality, however, is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. BEVs are stacking up on our lots."

The dealerships suggest that allowing additional time for advancements in battery technology, increased affordability of EVs, and the expansion of charging infrastructure would better serve the interests of consumers. The letter, spearheaded by Mickey Anderson, CEO of Baxter Auto Group, highlights the absence of the consumer's voice in the ongoing conversation surrounding the EV transition.

"This issue…is getting overly politicized," Anderson stated. "This isn't a red or blue state issue. It's not about pro-BEV or pro-oil. This letter is 100 percent about the American consumer." Anderson initiated the signature-gathering process in early November, aiming to ensure that the voices of dealers and customers alike are considered in the ongoing policy discussions.

