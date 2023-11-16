This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon might not look all too special from the outside, but it's hiding an especially rowdy drivetrain underneath. Gone is the factory Pentastar V6, replaced by a supercharged Hemi V8, just like the one you'd find in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

According to Engine Swap Depot, this Wrangler was modified by Dakota Customs, a shop located in Rapid City, South Dakota specializing in Stellantis swaps. The 797-hp Redeye-spec 6.2-liter engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic and a two-speed transfer case, sending power to the wheels via Tru-Lok Dana axles on either end.

This Wrangler most recently came up for sale on Bring a Trailer in September, but failed to sell at $53,750. Not terribly surprising seeing as how the receipts included with the listing show the swap alone cost over $56,000 to complete.

Also included in the listing is a short video showing the Jeep accelerating from a stop. We've had it on repeat all morning.

Following the noise, our favorite part about this Wrangler is just how unassuming it looks. If you saw this Jeep in a parking lot, you'd never know the kind of power lurking under the hood. The only real giveaways are the Demon badges on either fender. We appreciate the mods you can see, though, especially the color-matched hard top, the winch, and the set of matte black 17-inch Black Rhino wheels. Even if there was no V8, we'd commend this Wrangler's tasteful setup.