Kia has developed a habit of dripping details about a new model over the course of a few weeks before the full debut. The Carnival facelift is not an exception as we first saw the exterior last month and now, we're getting the opportunity to have a look inside the two-tone cabin. While it may look more of the same, there are some notable changes. The chief of which is a small rotary gear selector replacing the bulky lever used up until now.

The center console has been simplified by reducing the number of buttons. It gets the same touch panel for the climate controls as other recent Kia models, like the Sportage, Niro, and Sorento. The dual-screen setup is part of an updated infotainment system, and we're noticing yellow accents on the dashboard and front door cards.

2025 Kia Carnival (South Korea)

Kia remains tight-lipped about the changes underneath the skin, although it confirms the Carnival will be offered with a hybrid powertrain. It'll be sold alongside gasoline and diesel variants in South Korea where the family hauler will be available to order starting this week. Other mechanical changes announced include improved shock absorbers for a smoother ride and extra sound-deadening material for a quieter cabin.

As far as tech is concerned, the minivan gets an improved digital key, better support for over-the-air updates, and a new head-up display. Kia is installing its Highway Driving Assist 2 system, which offers semi-autonomous driving assistance by keeping a safe distance from other vehicles, maintaining a preset speed, and centering the car in its lane. Compared to the first generation of the system, there's now a lane-change assist function. Additional Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are planned, too.

Kia will begin to accept preorders on November 8 in South Korea. An educated guess tells us the equivalent U.S. version can't be far behind. We're hoping to see it at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month where Kia has confirmed its participation.