You're in for a long wait if you can splurge on a shiny new car carrying the fabled Prancing Horse. Speaking with reporters following the release of its healthy Q3 results, Ferrari's CEO said the order books are "at highest levels." Benedetto Vigna mentioned that demand is so strong that the Italian exotic marque has enough orders to cover the entire 2025. It effectively means newly placed orders won't be fulfilled until 2026 at the earliest.

2023 has been a great year thus far for Ferrari considering deliveries through September rose by 524 to 10,418 cars, representing an increase of 5.3 percent compared to the first nine months of last year. It's an impressive achievement taking into account that the Purosangue was still in the ramp-up phase, so production of the SUV hadn't reached full output. Bear in mind production of the high-riding Ferrari will be capped at no more than 20 percent of the entire annual output.

As a refresher, hybrids outsold pure ICE cars for the first time ever in Ferrari's history in Q3 2023. Between July and September, 51.3 percent of the 3,459 vehicles delivered had an electrified powertrain. That's despite the fact there were no fewer than seven ICE models and just four hybrids in the lineup.

Speaking of electrification, Vigna confirmed the first Ferrari EV is on track for a release in Q4 2025. Interestingly, the head honcho said the development team is ahead of schedule "for some processes." Meanwhile, a new factory created specifically for hybrids and purely electric models will be operational at home in Maranello in June 2024.

By 2030, Ferrari projects 40 percent of its annual sales will be represented by hybrids, 40 percent by EVs, and the remaining 20 percent by ICE cars. Although it seems gasoline-fueled cars are facing a gradual discontinuation, Vigna said "ICE still has a lot to do," adding synthetic fuels could extend its life.