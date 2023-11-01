This Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible receives global attention. America's sports car gets a body kit from the Japanese company Pandem and additional attention from the German tuner Bader. The result is an eye-catching, open-roof sports car.

The revised body parts noticeably widen the Corvette's fenders, including using exposed fasteners. It also adds a more prominent front lip spoiler and aggressive side skirts with vertical fins near the nose. The tail boasts a fixed rear wing and a more aggressive rear diffuser than a stock C8 'Vette. The orange paint with gloss black accents makes the bright body pop when looking at the car.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Cabriolet Tuned By Bader

16 Photos

It rides on 10-spoke wheels with a gloss-black finish. They have a 20-inch diameter in front and 21 inches in the rear. For comparison, the stock setup pairs 19- and 20-inch sizes at the nose and tail.

Bader doesn't make significant alterations to the interior. This Corvette has black upholstery with white stitching. There's also carbon fiber around the instrument panel and on the door sills.

An upgraded suspension uses an Air Lift Performance system. It lets the driver lower the ride to hunker down over the bigger wheels.

A carbon-fiber air intake and an exhaust with adjustable valves are the only revisions to the 6.2-liter V8 powertrain. As a reminder, the C8's engine generally makes 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet or 495 hp and 470 lb-ft with the optional Z51 package.

As of September 2023, Chevrolet has delivered 25,438 Corvettes for the year so far. That's up 0.2 percent over the same period in 2022.

Chevy is far from finished iterating on the C8 Corvette. Spy shots and videos show us that the ZR1 variant is coming. The details available so far are that it uses a twin-turbo version of the 5.5-liter V8 from the Z06. The powerplant's rumored output is 800 hp, but there are no official details yet. For comparison, the naturally aspirated version of this engine in the Z06 has 670 hp. We are expecting the ZR1 to debut either in late 2023 or early 2024.