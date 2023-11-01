The Wisconsin-based tuner Ringbrothers often brings some of the most exciting builds to the SEMA Show, and it doesn't disappoint this year by premiering three restomods at the event. They include a 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II called Paramount, a 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible called Uncaged, and a 1969 Dodge Charger called Tusk.

Paramount

Ringbrothers generally focuses on creating restomods from classic muscle cars, so the Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II is the most intriguing build of this trio. The classic luxury sedan appears largely stock on the outside, except for custom-machined badges and 18-inch wheels with self-leveling center caps.

However, there's a big secret hiding underneath the hood because Ringbrothers installs a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 making 640 horsepower and 635 pound-feet of torque. Custom valve covers have the Rolls-Royce nameplate on them. A Bowler Tru-Street 10-speed automatic transmission and a carbon-fiber driveshaft handle the engine's ample power.

This Silver Cloud II rides on a custom chassis with 10-gauge steel boxed frame rails. The revised suspension includes Fox RS SV coilovers and a four-bar rear setup.

The interior retains a look similar to the original car, but Ringbrothers adds a starlight headliner with over 1,000 LEDs, like what Rolls-Royce offers on its current products.

The promo video below shows Ringbrothers comparing the Paramount to a 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom:

Uncaged

Ringbrothers' 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible looks largely original, but the wheel center caps are actually the only remaining factory components in this Uncaged build. The revisions include widening the body by 2.0 inches and tucking the front bumper to blend it into the fascia. Underneath the body, there's a custom unibody.

Power comes from a Ford Performance 5.0-liter Coyote V8 crate engine that makes 460 hp and 420 lb-ft. The gearbox is the Blue Oval's 10R80 10-speed automatic.

Ringbrothers offers a tour of Uncaged in the video below:

Tusk

Finally, Ringbrothers takes a 1969 Dodge Charger and stuffs a supercharged 7.0-liter Hellephant crate engine under the hood. The big mill makes 1,000 hp and 950 lb-ft of torque. The engine sits 2.5 inches farther back against a custom firewall to improve the muscle car's weight distribution. Power goes to the rear wheels through a Bowler Tremec six-speed manual and a carbon-fiber driveshaft.

Ringbrothers builds lots of custom pieces for Tusk. There's a two-piece carbon-fiber hood with a pair of rear-facing scoops. The front fascia and chin spoiler are also unique. At the back, there are extended quarter panel end caps. The body is BASF Glasurit’s color "Black to the Future," and gold flourishes provide a colorful accent.