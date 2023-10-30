The 1.6-liter engine of the Toyota GR Yaris is pretty capable, to say the least. In the small hot hatch, it delivers 257 horsepower (268 hp in Japanese specification) and in the GR Corolla, the G16E-GTS unit pumps out respectable 300 hp. But as is the case with most turbocharged engines, there is always potential for much more in the power department.

The folks over at Garage Whifbitz, a tuning shop in the United Kingdom that is modifying mostly Toyota cars, has a new turbo kit for both the GR Yaris and GR Corolla. Depending on the turbocharger’s boost, it can squeeze out up to about 600 horsepower from the three-cylinder mill. One of the first cars to get the kit fitted is featured in the video at the top of this page.

The dyno run filmed here shows a GR Yaris running at 1.8 bar boost, which is enough for the engine to generate 364 wheel horsepower. Doing the math, this is an estimated 435 hp at the flywheel. The tuners also promise “an amazing response from the engine outperforming the hybrid turbo that was fitted to this car originally.”

The most powerful kit available from Garage Whifbitz is the G25-660, which makes about 510 hp on pump fuel and up to 600 hp on E85. The tuning specialists say it is slightly laggier than the smaller G25-550 kit but, obviously, the output is higher. We are yet to see a GR Yaris fitted with the 600-hp version of the kit, though.

If you like to keep things stock but still want more power from the hot hatch, Toyota is reportedly going to answer your needs with an even hotter version of the model. Word on the street is the 1.6-liter engine under the hood will be massaged to deliver 300 hp from the factory. Even more importantly, an eight-speed automatic transmission is reportedly going to sit next to the three-cylinder engine. Revised suspension and brakes, as well as greater body rigidity are also said to be part of the upgrade, which is likely to arrive at some point next year.