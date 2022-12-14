Listen to this article

The Toyota Hilux is a compact truck that currently isn’t available in the United States but is one of the best-selling small pickup trucks around the globe. Now in its eighth generation, the Hilux offers a selection of different four- and six-cylinder engines depending on the region. There has never been a fully electric model so far but it appears that there’s a battery-powered model likely coming in the future. And this is not just an assumption or a rumor as Toyota has just unveiled a Hilux electric truck prototype, possibly signaling an upcoming production model.

The Japanese manufacturer is celebrating its 60th anniversary of operations in Thailand where a massive ceremony was held to mark the jubilee. As part of the celebrations, Toyota showed the so-called Hilux Revo BEV Concept in front of an audience for the first time, though it wasn’t actually ready to provide detailed information about the zero-emissions truck. All we have for now is a single official image and unconfirmed rumors.

The concept truck was presented on stage by Akio Toyoda, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, who hinted at least some of the development work for the EV truck was made in Thailand, where the Hilux is a massively popular vehicle. Toyoda, however, didn’t provide technical specifications for the battery-powered truck, which shared the stage with the IMV 0 Concept, a light commercial vehicle prototype. Interestingly, Toyoda said during his speech that “BEVs are not the only way to achieve the world’s carbon neutrality goals.”

Just recently, Toyota also announced it has started working on a hydrogen-powered Hilux after receiving funding from UK Government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) for zero-emissions vehicle development. Not much else is known at the moment, but Toyota will transform an existing Hilux truck into a fuel-cell electric vehicle using its own hydrogen technology from the second generation. This hydrogen powertrain can be found under the hood of the Mirai and in the Hilux FCEV, the hydrogen tanks will be stored beneath the cab and the fuel cell stack will replace the conventional internal combustion mill in the engine bay.