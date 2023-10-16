When spending six figures on a Mercedes-AMG SL 63, we suspect most buyers don't consider how well the luxurious convertible can avoid a moose. However, KM77.com puts the car through this evaluation and the slalom for a better idea of how the vehicle handles.

The slalom actually comes first, and the driver tests the SL 63 in both the Comfort and Sport+ driving modes. It handles well in both settings, but the more aggressive one has the edge. The acceleration is quicker, and the transmission is more responsive for deciding to change gears. The electronic stability assists give the driver more leeway before intervening.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL

51 Photos

The SL 63 clocks a time of 22.8 seconds. For comparison, a Porsche Taycan GTS takes 21.5 seconds, and Tesla Model S Plaid requires 21.8 seconds in the same evaluation from this source.

Conversely, the highest speed in the moose test happened in Comfort mode. The Mercedes has an entrance speed of 46.6 miles per hour (75 kilometers per hour). It's going 40.39 mph (65 kph) in the second section and 31.69 mph (51 kph) in the final part. The driver reports that smooth steering inputs are a key to controling the SL 63.

The Sport+ mode turned out to make the car too loose, causing the SL 63 to slide and hit some cones. However, the Mercedes had an entrance speed of 48.47 mph (78 kph), so we don't know if the machine might handle the test better at a lower velocity.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class: First Drive

29 Photos

For comparison, the aforementioned Taycan GTS passed this test with an entry speed of 48.5 mph (78 kph). The Model S Plaid got through the cones with an initial velocity of 51 mph (82 kph).

The latest SL 63 uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that makes 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The only gearbox choice is nine-speed automatic. The drivetrain includes all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering. Its fabric roof raises or lowers in 15 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph.