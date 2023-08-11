The Porsche Taycan EV might be a hefty car, but it doesn’t handle like one in an emergency. A new video shows the electric sedan conquering the slalom and sailing through the challenging moose test.

The Porsche Taycan GTS sits in the model lineup between the 4S and the Turbo. It has a dual-motor powertrain making 509 horsepower (517 metric horsepower) and 626 pound-feet of torque. The EV can crank out up to 590 hp (598 ps) for short bursts with launch control, which can propel the sedan to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds.

The Taycan was taken through the slalom first, and it handled the course well, stable through the cones. It completed the course in 21.5 seconds, beating cars like the Alpine A110 S (21.6 seconds), the Smart #1 Brabus (22.5 seconds), the Polestar 2 (22.8 seconds), and the Audi RS3 Sportback.

The Porsche also excelled at the moose test. Its initial pass at 47.2 miles per hour (76 kilometers per hour) impressed the reviewer, with no cones sacrificed to the tire gods. The EV’s best attempt came at 48.5 mph (78 kph). The car couldn’t complete the course over that speed without hitting a cone. It continued killing cones at 49.7 and 50.6 mph (80 and 83 kph) but still handled well at the limit.

The Taycan GTS matched the figures of Taycan Turbo S in the moose test. It also bested the Taycan Cross Turismo, which could only make it through the challenging course at 46.0 (74 kph). The GTS wore Pirelli P Zero 21-inch tires measuring 265/35 ZR21 and 305/30 ZR21.

Drivers hope they never have to take evasive maneuvers behind the wheel, but they do happen, and understanding how a car reacts in that situation could make a big difference in the outcome. The moose test doesn’t push vehicles to their extreme; instead, it tests them in a real-world scenario where seconds matter.

Cars with tall statues, like crossovers and SUVs, can struggle in the test. The high center of gravity is harder to keep stable with quick maneuvers. EVs have the added benefit of putting a lot of the vehicle’s weight low in the body, lowering the center of gravity, and helping to improve the handling.