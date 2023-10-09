BMW launched the XM as the second model in history to be fully developed by the M division. It is a large, heavy, and very powerful SUV, and we know from previous videos it is mighty fast on straight sections of the highway. But is it good for cornering?

Following the crash at Pikes Peak in an attempt to beat the Lamborghini Urus’ record, we were tempted to say the XM hasn’t been designed with cornering in mind. Let's give it another chance, though. We know the super SUV has been tested on the Nurburgring during its development and thanks to a new video from the km77.com, we can see how fast it is in the moose test. Our colleagues from Spain put the XM to its paces to discover it is not that slow. But it isn’t great either.

The highest speed that is achieved without hitting any cones during the test is 46 miles per hour (74 kilometers per hour), which isn’t bad for such a large and heavy vehicle. However, all attempts at higher velocities proved to be unsuccessful with the machine either oversteering or understeering in different sections of the test site and ultimately hitting a cone.

It is important to note, however, that the XM shows minimal body roll, clean and relatively fast movements around the cones, and generally remains very safe in all situations. The massive 275/35 R21 front and 315/30 R23 wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires also play a significant role in keeping the giant SUV under control. Summarizing what we see in the video, while not as fast as we hoped for, the XM seems to be decently maneuverable despite its size and weight.

As a reminder, the XM is powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 supported by an electric motor that is integrated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The combined system output is 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Depending on the specification, the vehicle’s curb weight is around 6,000 pounds, though that doesn’t stop the SUV from hitting 60 miles per hour from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds.