Nissan introduced the latest Rogue a little over two years ago in North America but it wasn't until the Auto Shanghai 2021 when the equivalent X-Trail was unveiled for China. The midsize SUV is finally going on sale at home in Japan where it carries the global X-Trail moniker that'll also be used in Europe when the model arrives later this summer. Compared to the US-spec Rogue, there is one major novelty and it's found underneath the hood.

While the American version lost the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter in favor of a thriftier turbocharged three-cylinder unit for the 2022 model year, the JDM-spec X-Trail is offered with Nissan's proprietary e-4ORCE setup. It's technically the second generation of the drivetrain, promising to deliver increased power, smoothness, and quietness.

2023 Nissan X-Trail (JDM)

At the heart of the X-Trail is a gasoline engine with variable compression, but it doesn't actually power the wheels. Instead, it works as a generator to produce electricity. Going down this road allows Nissan to have the engine always running within its optimal range to maximize efficiency. Doing so cuts fuel consumption and emissions compared to a regular ICE-powered vehicle. The X-Trail is not the first model to get the tech as the smaller Qashqai (Rogue Sport in the US) also has e-4ORCE.

The base model makes do with a 2WD configuration and uses the same 1.5-liter combustion engine, but without the front and rear electric motors of the hybrid setup. Going for the electrified model also comes along with the e-Pedal Step, which reduces the need of applying the brake pedal as deceleration is automatically provided once the driver takes their foot off the accelerator pedal.

Available in the Land of the Rising Sun with two- or three-row seating, the new SUV is equipped with a 100V AC power source with a maximum output of 1,500 watts. Nissan says it's strong enough to be used as an emergency power source. Elsewhere, the X-Trail gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment of the same size, plus an optional head-up display measuring 10.8 inches.

Pricing kicks off at 3,198,800 yen (about $23,100 at current exchange rates) and rises to 4,499,000 yen ($32,600). The 2WD model is offered exclusively with two rows of seats while the 12 available body colors include five two-tone finishes. Inside, fabric and Nappa leather upholsteries are offered alongside Nissan's own water-repellent Tailor Fit and Cell-Cloth.