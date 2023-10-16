All aboard the hype train! Toyota is previewing a sports car it intends to showcase later this month at the Japan Mobility Show. The first teasers portray a coupe with futuristic styling that looks nothing like the GR86 or Supra on sale today. It appears to be an evolution of the Sports EV concept pictured at the bottom. That one had a similar shape along with an orange body and a black roof. It might just be a closer-to-production variant.

The electric sports coupe has been baptized "FT-Se" and has plenty of Gazoo Racing badges inside and out. In fact, the rear doesn't even carry the Toyota logo since the three ovals have been replaced by the black and red "GR" badge with a white font. It's also noticeable on the yoke-like steering wheel as well as on the front fender.

The Japanese automaker isn't saying what those letters mean but we do know from past models that "FT" stands for "Future Toyota." As a refresher, the 2014 FT-1 went on to become the Supra in 2020. Presumably, "S" is for "sport" and "e" is electric.

Not only does it have a zero-emission powertrain and fresh exterior styling, but it also has an all-new interior unrelated to the GR86 and Supra. The digital instrument cluster is positioned above the steering wheel level, which is flanked by the infotainment on the right and another screen on the left. We can’t see them yet but Toyota says the concept boasts new kneepads to "protect the body from G-forces during driving."

It's too soon to say whether Toyota intends to launch a subsequent production version in the years to come. There is a glimmer of hope it could happen since company chairman Akio Toyoda strongly suggested just last week there are plans to revive the Celica. In addition, rumors of a new MR2 just won't die.

We should have more details to share on October 25 or 26 when the 2023 Japan Mobility Show kicks off with the press days.