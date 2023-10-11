If you've ever dreamt of owning a piece of the prestigious McLaren brand without breaking the bank, your wish has just come true. Bowers & Wilkins, the renowned British premium audio brand, is here to make it happen with its latest creation, the Zeppelin McLaren Edition - a collaboration that offers you one of the most affordable ways to own a McLaren-branded item.

This new product is not just another wireless speaker as it celebrates the partnership between Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren Automotive. The Zeppelin McLaren Edition is designed to celebrate both the alliance of these two brands and the 60th anniversary of McLaren, making it a collector's item that's more than just a sound system.

Gallery: Zeppelin McLaren Edition speaker by Bowers & Wilkins

8 Photos

We are not audio experts here but this wireless speaker looks to combine the best of both worlds. It is sleek and somehow reminds us of McLaren’s automotive design with the Galvanic Grey finish and Papaya Orange highlights. On the other hand, it offers a powerful 240-watt amplification and an upgraded multi-room capability, allowing a number of compatible Zeppelin speakers to be connected and set up through a mobile application.

To further commemorate the 60th anniversary of McLaren and the visionary legacy of Bruce McLaren, Bowers & Wilkins is releasing a limited-production version of the Zeppelin, aptly named the Zeppelin McLaren 60th Anniversary Edition. Only 60 of these unique pieces will ever be produced, each featuring racing livery-inspired colors and a vibrant orange finish. The speakers will be available exclusively from select McLaren dealerships worldwide.

The new speaker is the culmination of a partnership that started in 2015. Bowers & Wilkins has played a pivotal role in the development of audio systems found in McLaren supercars and hypercars. Last year, the two brands also released similarly styled wireless headphones.

The Zeppelin McLaren Edition will be available starting today, and for those seeking to own a piece of McLaren history, the 60th Anniversary model can be obtained exclusively from select McLaren dealerships. With a price tag of $899, this unique piece of audio artistry is undoubtedly among the most budget-friendly ways to own a McLaren-branded item, allowing you to bring a slice of McLaren's automotive excellence into your everyday life.