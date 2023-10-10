Nissan has revealed its second electric vehicle concept in preparation for the Japan Mobility Show 2023, and this time it’s all about outdoor enthusiasts.

Dubbed the Hyper Adventure Concept, the zero-emissions show car comes after the Hyper Urban Concept and features a pair of traditional front doors as well as a pair of butterfly rear doors.

Nissan says the blue crossover can become the perfect companion for an outdoors person for either a weekend trip to the local mountains or a months-long journey in remote areas, putting its large-capacity battery and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) feature to good use.

The Japanese automaker doesn’t actually disclose the capacity of the high-voltage battery, but it does say that its V2X capability means it can export power to everything from a simple kettle to make a hot cup of tea, to a home (via vehicle-to-home, or V2H) and even to the grid, via vehicle-to-grid (V2G). If the battery has enough juice in it, that is.

Design-wise, the Hyper Adventure has “dynamic body panels that express activity” and a front spoiler that redirects airflow through it, increasing aerodynamic performance, Nissan claims. All four tires, as well as the front and rear bumpers, are outfitted with crampons to help the car drive through snowy areas with ease.

Gallery: Nissan Hyper Adventure Concept

10 Photos

At the back, there’s a set of automatically extendable and retractable steps that can come in handy when putting heavy snow shoes on. The rear bench seat can also rotate 180 degrees to make for a comfortable sitting position when preparing for a trek.

Speaking of the interior, the instrument panel is connected to the bottom of the windshield and serves as a screen with a wide field of view, while the seats are made from a combination of cloth and straps. There’s also enough space inside for outdoor equipment like tents, skis, or even a kayak, Nissan says, although concrete dimensions weren’t provided.

The marque’s e-4ORCE electric all-wheel drive system is also present, enabling the concept to – theoretically at least – reach remote destinations without getting stuck.

In total, four new EV concepts will be revealed at this year’s Japan Mobility Show. The first two have already been shown in digital form, with the next two scheduled to be unveiled online on October 17 and October 19.